BMW - Z3 1.9i Sportline Widebody - 2002

BMW Z3 1.9i Sportline Widebody, manufacturing year 15 August 2002, 129,754 km, Saphirschwarz metallic with black leather sports seats.A nice, sturdy and fuel efficient Z3. In a nice condition with a low odometer reading! This is the post-facelift model, with the wide back.7 years ago, I sold this car to a friend of my sister and I recently traded it back.This is a though looking version of the Z3 thanks to the colour, the 17 inch wheels, the widebody and the roll bars!Manual gearbox (5), air conditioning, leather, sports seats, seat heating, sports steering wheel, airbags, cruise control, roll bars, wind deflector, aluminium inlay, power windows, radio and 17 inch alloy BMW rims (styling 32).Tax friendly.A very sturdy model with the very sturdy 1.9 engine!Maintenance booklet included.This car is equipped with a 1.9 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 118 HP (87 kW).Weight: 1195 kg.Consumption combined: 7.9 L/100km (1/12.7).Top speed: 196 km/u and up to 100 km/h in 10.4 sec.Road tax: 136 euros per quarter (North Holland, the Netherlands).Retail value in 2002: 39,700 euros.I traded this Z3. There used to be a small dent in the left door and damaged spot on the front bumper. I have recently had these flaws repaired. In addition, the paintwork shows a small scratch here and there as well as a small restyle dent.Convertible top is in very good condition. The white primer has become visible in a couple of places on the rims.Including a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.The car can be viewed and picked up in Leidschendam, Netherlands.