BMW Z3 1.9 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: BMW Model: Z3 Trim: 1.9 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 93108 Engine Size: 1895 Ext Color: Green
Green, Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, 5+ owners, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette). 2 seats, 1,695
Net Direct Car Sales Ltd
G329QG,
United Kingdom
