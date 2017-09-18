loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z3 1.9 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£1,695
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: BMW Model: Z3 Trim: 1.9 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 93108 Engine Size: 1895 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Green, Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, 5+ owners, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette). 2 seats, 1,695

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330665
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    93108 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1895
  • Engine Model
    1895
Email Dealer >>

Net Direct Car Sales Ltd
G329QG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed