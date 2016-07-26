BMW - Z3 1.8 roadster - 1999

car description

This BMW Z3 convertible is in a very nice condition and looks perfect. With mileage ca. 117,650 km still in beautiful condition. Chassis number: WBACJ11010LA83225Engine: 1796 cc, 4 cylinder, 116 HP Transmission: Manual transmission The BMW Z3 is a classic in the making, with such a low mileage, they are rarely offered. This Z3 is in a very nice condition. This Z3 roadster is original delivered to Germany and still has the German registration.Cover, chrome accents, fog lamps, unique BMW rims.The black interior, the soft top and the cover are in very good condition. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.