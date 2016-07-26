loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW - Z3 1.8 roadster - 1999

Photos Map

car description

This BMW Z3 convertible is in a very nice condition and looks perfect. With mileage ca. 117,650 km still in beautiful condition. Chassis number: WBACJ11010LA83225Engine: 1796 cc, 4 cylinder, 116 HP Transmission: Manual transmission The BMW Z3 is a classic in the making, with such a low mileage, they are rarely offered. This Z3 is in a very nice condition. This Z3 roadster is original delivered to Germany and still has the German registration.Cover, chrome accents, fog lamps, unique BMW rims.The black interior, the soft top and the cover are in very good condition. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407515
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > Z3
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • BMW - Z3 1.8 roadster - 1999

    BMW Z3

    €7,600 - €9,880 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • BMW - Z3 1.9i Sportline Widebody - 2002

    BMW Z3

    €7,000 - €9,100 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • BMW Z3

    BMW Z3

    £7,000 - £9,000 est.
    United Kingdom
  • BMW - Z3 1.8 roadster - 1999

    BMW Z3

    €7,600 - €9,880 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • BMW - Z3 1.9i Sportline Widebody - 2002

    BMW Z3

    €7,000 - €9,100 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • BMW Z3

    BMW Z3

    £7,000 - £9,000 est.
    United Kingdom
€7,600 - €9,880 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!