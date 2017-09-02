BMW - Z3 1.8 litres - 1996

car description

Very nice BMW Z3 roadster, built in 1996, 1.8 litre produces 115 HP, manual 5-gear transmission, in the original black metallic colour and equipped with many features. The BMW has a cancelled German registration, 298,500 km (14,250 km/year) mileage may increase a little as I regularly drive a short distance with it. Why? Because it drives beautifully! The car can be delivered with full paperwork, so that a new (foreign) owner can easily register the BMW. The hood is in pretty good condition, and waterproof, please see the photos. The car is in very good condition, but unfortunately there is some slight damage to the right hand door, please see the photos. This has been touched up, as well as some stone chips on the front.Starts, drives, shifts gears and brakes well, as new!The car is ready for use and is lots of fun to drive. BMW Z3 Roadster driving pleasure in it’s purest form!! All functions work, including radio with CD changer. The car is fitted with a calf-leather interior, original BMW leather sports steering wheel, heated seats left and right, electrically adjustable seats, original BMW alloy rims in very good condition. Of course it comes with ABS, and also has airbags, both left and right.A brand new exhaust is included as the original is no longer reliable.The car drives wonderfully, a fantastic modern classic which will only increase in value. Seller can assist with arrangements to transport of the car to any part of Europe. This vehicle can be viewed and collected from Hengevelde, in the Netherlands.