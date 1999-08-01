loading Loading please wait....
BMW - Z3 1,8 - 1999

€5,000 - €6,500 (£4,458 - £5,795.40)
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

BMW Z3 1,8 with M packageFirst registration 1999 In perfectly neat and unspoiled original condition with slight flaws in the paintFull service history up to 128.000 kmThe old title as well as all original documents are availableGerman vehicle, personally maintained and servicedNew rear window, new mirror mounts, short Classic Data valuation available, the convertible hood is very good.Leather sports seats, M steering wheel1,8 l petrol engine with 116 hpRunning performance 262.412 kmRecent oil change, engine and transmission checked Metallic blackCapote and wind deflectorInspection valid until 05/2017Short Classic Data valuation, condition score 2-3.Value 6.700-12.800 € (market value - replacement value).The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Zweibrücken (Germany).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234573
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > Z3
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

