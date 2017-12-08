BMW - Z1 - 1991

car description

Motor: 2494cc 6-cylinder in lineChassis number: WBABA91050AL07373Odometer reading: 107,032 kmDutch license: 60-JK-DN.BMW Z1 in very good condition, with the original Traumschwarz metallic paintwork, grey interior and Alpina rims! Paintwork still in very nice condition, as are the rims, dashboard and interior.Delivered new in Germany, imported to the Netherlands in 2002 and supplied by BMW Vriesendijk Nederland. Exterior and interior in a very nice condition, also in a good technical and well maintained condition. This Z1 drives and steers phenomenally thanks to the low amount of weight, the powerful 6-cylinder engine and the aerodynamics!Fitted with 4 Continental tyres, as good as new. Complete history is known.Thanks to the limited amount produced (8000), the Z1 turns out to be a very good investment regarding the future, its value increases every year!Naturally, this magnificent Z1 shows some slight traces of wear, see pictures.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.