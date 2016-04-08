BMW - Z1 - 1989

car description

Brand: BMWType: Z1Year of production: 21/07/1989Dutch General Periodic Inspection valid until: 18/09/2018Engine: 2494cc six cylinder in lineChassis number: WBABA91060AL00501License: Dutch, 93-JX-RXBeautiful, original BMW Z1 in very nice condition! In the original red colour with original black/grey interior in good condition.Technically equipped with a 2.5 litre 6-cylinder engine with 170 hp and a manual 5-speed gearbox . Only 2 owners and a verifiable odometer reading of 66,089 km, in very nice condition, a classic in the making! Original booklets present, a lot of the history known and various valuation reports are available. Certified alarm system, wind deflector, original rims, various invoices and an original German Letter (not valid because the car is currently registered in the Netherlands!).Thanks to the limited amount produced (8000), the Z1 turns out to be a very good investment regarding the future, its value increases every year!Given its originality, this Z1 of course incurred traces of wear, see pictures. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.