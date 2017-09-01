BMW - Z1 - 1989

car description

Brand: BMWType: Z1Manufacturing year: 18/05/1989Engine: 2494cc six cylinder in lineChassis number: WBABA91060AL00142Odometer reading: 36,663 KMLicense: Dutch, JL-FG-89Beautiful, original BMW Z1 in very nice condition! Still has its original first paintwork layer: Traum-Schwarz metallic lacquer and black/grey interior.Technically equipped with a 2.5 litre 6-cylinder engine with 170 hp and a manual 5-speed gearbox . Only 36,663 KM in very nice condition, a classic in the making! Original booklets present. Original paintwork and alloy rims in beautiful condition.Thanks to the limited amount produced (8000), the Z1 turns out to be a very good investment regarding the future, its value increases every year!Given its originality, this Z1 of course incurred traces of wear, see pictures. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.