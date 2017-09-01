loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW - Z1 - 1989

Compare this car
View Auction
€59,500 - €77,350 (£54,769.75 - £71,200.68)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Brand: BMWType: Z1Manufacturing year: 18/05/1989Engine: 2494cc six cylinder in lineChassis number: WBABA91060AL00142Odometer reading: 36,663 KMLicense: Dutch, JL-FG-89Beautiful, original BMW Z1 in very nice condition! Still has its original first paintwork layer: Traum-Schwarz metallic lacquer and black/grey interior.Technically equipped with a 2.5 litre 6-cylinder engine with 170 hp and a manual 5-speed gearbox . Only 36,663 KM in very nice condition, a classic in the making! Original booklets present. Original paintwork and alloy rims in beautiful condition.Thanks to the limited amount produced (8000), the Z1 turns out to be a very good investment regarding the future, its value increases every year!Given its originality, this Z1 of course incurred traces of wear, see pictures. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309417
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > Z1
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • BMW - Z1 - 1989

    BMW Z1

    €59,500 - €77,350 est. (£54,769.75 - £71,200.68 est.)
    London , London
  • BMW Z1

    BMW Z1

    £30,000 - £35,000 est.
    United Kingdom