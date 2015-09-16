loading Loading please wait....
BMW M6 M6 Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M6 Trim: M6 Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6767 Engine Size: Ext Color: Blue

Metallic San Marino Blue, Upgrades - 20 inch M Double-spoke 343M alloy whee, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Soft-close doors, Surround-view, Sun protection glass, Speed limit display, Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Variable Damper Control (VDC), Alarm system (Thatcham 1), M Multi-function seats. front, Carbon-fibre interior trim, Ambient lighting, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, Adaptive LED Headlights, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system-BMW Professional, Head-up Display, DAB digital radio, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Active Pedestrian Safety, ConnectedDrive Services.

  • Ad ID
    411212
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6767 mi
  • Doors
    2
£57,990

Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

