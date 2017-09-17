BMW M6 M6 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M6 Trim: M6 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22027 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Sakhir Orange Metallic
Professional Navigation System,Bluetooth Phone Preparation,20'' M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels,Adaptive LED Headlights,Reversing Assist Camera,Surround-view Cameras,Comfort Access,Soft-close Doors,Head-up Display,Harmon Kardon Hi Fi System,DAB Digital Radio,USB Audio Interface,Internet,Speed Limit Display,Online Entertainment,M Multi-functional Front Seats,Heated Front Seats,Electric Front Seats + Driver Memory,Lumbar Support Driver & Front Passenger Seats,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Sun Protection Glass,Park Distance Control Front & Rear,High-beam Assistant,Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation,Variable Damper Control,Seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission
Sytner Sheffield BMW
Sheffield, S13BU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
