BMW M6 M6 2dr DCT Auto

£45,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M6 Trim: M6 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22945 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

(I)Piano Black - BMW Individual,20'' M Double-spoke style 343M alloy wheels,Comfort Access,Soft-close doors,M Multi-function seats. front,Park Distance Control,Variable Damper Control,Head-up Display,Seat heating - front,High-beam Assistant,Sun protection glass

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320622
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22945 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

