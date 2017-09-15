Variant name:Coupe ,Derivative:M6 ,Variant: M6 2dr DCT Leven Car Company are Proud to Present this Stunning BMW M6 M6 2dr DCT finished in Space Grey Metallic Paint with Black Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.
20" M Double Spoke Alloys, Black Extended Merino Leather, Carbon Fibre, 20GB Hard Drive, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone Functionality with Telematics, USB Audio Interface + Voice Control, Front/Rear Parking Distance Control, Head Up Display, iDrive Controller and Display with 10.2" Monitor, MMI - Multi Media Interface Control System, Navigation System Professional Multimedia, Variable Damper Control, Adaptive LED Headlights, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Carbon Fibre Roof, Chrome Exhaust tailpipes, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Front seats lumbar support, Heated front seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Sports function on gearbox with steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles, Supplied with 12 Month Warranty.
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom
