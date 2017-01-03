loading Loading please wait....
BMW M6

£71,995
car description

Variant name:M6 ,Derivative:M6 ,Variant: 4.4 M6 BMW M6 M6 2dr DCT

Accessories

BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,M Multi-function front seats,Heated steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke style 343M black alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,Black softtop,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Comfort seats,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Speed limit display,Through loading ski bag,Variable damper control (VDC),WiFi hotspot preparation,Wind deflector,Full Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224795
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    GY16MSO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.4
Gleneagles Drive,Hailsham,
BN27 3UA,
United Kingdom

