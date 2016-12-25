loading Loading please wait....
BMW M6

£49,494
Variant name:M6 ,Derivative:M6 ,Variant: 4.4 BMW M6 M6 4dr DCT

BMW Professional navigation system,Sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,Seat ventilation. front,20 inch M Double-spoke style 433M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,B&O Advanced audio system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Comfort seats,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive Services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Head up display,High beam assistant,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Variable damper control (VDC),Extended Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    223414
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    RX64GBE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    14117 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.4
London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom

