BMW M6 Gran Coupe

Variant: 4.4
BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke style 343M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort seats,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive Services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless chargin,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated rear seats,High beam assistant,Lane change warning system,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Rear electric window blind,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Variable damper control (VDC),WiFi hotspot preparation,Full Merino Leather interior
Victoria Road,Brighton,Portslade
BN41 1YH,
United Kingdom
