loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M6 Gran Coupe

Compare this car
£67,895
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant: 4.4

Accessories

BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke style 343M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort seats,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive Services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless chargin,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated rear seats,High beam assistant,Lane change warning system,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Rear electric window blind,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Variable damper control (VDC),WiFi hotspot preparation,Full Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    GV66TNF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    4
Email Dealer >>

Victoria Road,Brighton,Portslade
BN41 1YH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed