BMW M6 5.0 V10 Coupe 2dr Petrol SMG (357 g/km, 507 bhp) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BMW Model: M6 Trim: 5.0 V10 Coupe 2dr Petrol SMG (357 g/km, 507 bhp) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72500 Engine Size: 4999 Ext Color: Black
Black, AUTOMATIC, 7 SERVICE STAMPS, MOT MAY 2018, EML ON DASH SEE PHOTOS, STARTS AND DRIVES, FULL LEAHER, HPI CLEAR, P/X WELCOME., Satellite Navigation, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Voice Activated Controls, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL 39 POUNDS BUYERS FEE PER PURCHASE. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY, 9,995
buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Even a decade ago, it seemed almost too good to be true. A motorsport-in...
BMW has taken the covers off its latest race car, the 190mph, 2016 BMW M...