BMW > M535i

car description

1986 M535i 5-SP Manual E28 Finished in Alpine white with navy velour interior. 90,600 miles from new. Factory specification includes sports seats, electric glass sunroof, front & rear electric windows, on-board computer, headlamp wash wipe, rear head-restraints, PAS. Still fitted with the original Blaupunkt Toronto radio-casette. The only deviation from standard are the genuine 17″ Alpina alloy wheels, however the original wheels with Michelin TRX tyres are still available. Supplied new by L.J Irvine & Sons Ltd, BMW main agent in Bridgewater, Somerset, to a Mr Rowe on 8th March 1986. Avantgarde purchased this car direct from Mr Rowe, and although the vehicle was originally registered in the name of his company, title was transferred to his personal ownership in 1990. Mr Rowe has cosseted this car for its entire life, and although having covered just over 90,000 miles it presents and drives like a car that has covered less than half of that mileage. When purchasing her we were informed that the paint was all original but have since repainted the front bumper. Apart from just a very few stone chips on the front edge of the bonnet the original paint is close to perfect. It even still