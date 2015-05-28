BMW M5 ON SALE NOW

car description

Maundrells are pleased to offer this BMW M5, first supplied by BMW Liverpool this vehicle has a full BMW history; 16/06/14 Williams Liverpool at 1,212 miles. (Running in) 10/03/16 Williams Liverpool at 14,913 miles. A pre-sale inspection has been carried out in our on site workshop by specialist technicians. This BMW M5 presented in Silverstone II Metallic comes with the following specification; black leather, electric heated seats with memory, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone, DAB radio, media streaming, electric sunroof, head-up display, cruise control, park assist with reverse camera, privacy glass, automatic Xenon headlights, rain sensor, key-less entry and go, custom exhaust with carbon fibre tips and 20" five spoke alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Saloon Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 20,800 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2014 (14) Doors: 4 Engine Size: 4.4 Finished in: Silverstone II Metallic