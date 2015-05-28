BMW M5 M5 Saloon 4.4 4dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 Saloon 4.4 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8567 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Montecarlo Blue

Accessories

Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, 20 inch M Double Spoke Style Alloy Wheels, Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission, Electric Sunroof, BMW Professional Navigation System, Dashboard with head-up display, Heated Front Seats, High Beam Assistant, Electric Boot, Keyless Go, Loudspeaker System - Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, Twin ellipsoidal lens Bi-Xenon headlights, DAB Digital Radio, Rear Parking Sensors, Front Parking Sensors, Keyless Engine Start, Paddleshifts, Sun Protection Glass, Parking distance sensors front and rear and radar, M Branded Treadstrips, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Dual Exhaust Tips, Dual zone automatic climate control, Elec Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Lumber Adjustment, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Bluetooth Music Streaming, Auto Headlights, Auto Wipers, Ambient Lighting, Front Electric Windows, Rear Electric Windows, Rear ISOFIX Mountings, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display, Floor Mats, Trip Computer, IPOD Connection, Main Dealer Service History, HWM - Driving Delight, since 1938, www.hwm.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419070
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8567 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
£45,980

HWM of Walton on Thames
KT121AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

