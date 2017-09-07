BMW M5 M5 DCT Auto, SUNROOF, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SAT NAV

Accessories

Finished in Silverstone metallic with full black M embossed merino leather sport seats, electric sunroof, satellite navigation, head up display, bluetooth phone preparation with media streaming, upgraded HiFi speaker system, electric heated front seats with drivers memory, 19" M double spoke style 345 alloy wheels, automatic adaptive xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, DAB digital radio, cruise control, damper control, M drive, keyless go, 4 zone digital climate control with air conditioning, rear privacy glass, electric folding mirrors, aux and usb audio interface, multifunction steering wheel with paddleshift, isofix, M twin clutch with drive logic, floormats plus much more standard specification. This stunning high spec'd M5 has only covered 61700 miles from new and has been kept in outstanding condition by its 1 former keeper. Car comes complete with a full BMW main dealer service history to include the running in service. GOOGLE YORKSHIRE VEHICLE SOLUTIONS FOR OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS. PLEASE CALL OR E-MAIL FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK SO CALL IN AND SEE US TODAY, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, PX WELCOME & WARRANTY INCLUDED. PLEASE CALL US FOR A FINANCE QUOTE.