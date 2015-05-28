BMW M5 M5 4dr SMG Auto

Accessories

This stunning M5 SMG comes with all relevant paperwork + Finance available (subject to status) Warranty options available.November 2007 (57) Plate finished in a lovely metallic "Silverstone" silver with full black leather sports interior, electric heated memory seats, factory satellite-navigation system with bluetooth, multi-function sports steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, heads-up display, climate controlled air-conditioning, cruise control, adjustable suspension, sports mode, traction control, keyless entry and keyless go with push button start, electric glass sunroof with blind, e/windows x4, e/door mirrors, e/steering column, fuel computer, service computer, auto headlights, auto wipers, factory fitted twin rear headrest dvd screens with remote and headphones, power-steering, switchable sports/standard exhausts, cd player with aux input, centre armrest with storage, front and rear parking sensors with on screen display, alloy wheels, front fog lamps and much much more.Comes with full BMW service history with 8 service stamps in the book to 72,612 miles + had its all important running in service at 1,191 miles.We are selling on behalf of its current owner and is in stock now so please call to book a viewing on this stunning M5, PLEASE no time wasters!!VOTED THE BEST SECONDHAND CAR DEALERSHIP IN ASHFORD 2017 BY AUTO EXPRESS , WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS 9AM - 9PM BY APPOINTMENT ONLY + CREDIT / DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED + FINANCE AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS + EXCELLENT WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE + POSSIBLE PART-EXCHANGE AVAILABLE.