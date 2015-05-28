loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT Saloon

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 4dr DCT Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 12739 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: Black

2016 BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT Saloon with 12739miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    402963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12739 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
£48,000

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

