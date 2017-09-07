loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT Auto

Compare this car
£46,954
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 4dr DCT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19216 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Monte Carlo Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Head Up Display, Electric Memory Seats, Front Park Aid, Rear View Camera, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Electric Sun Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Service Package Inclusive, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Electric Tailgate, Keyless Start, MP3 Connectivity, Multi function steering wheel, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Voice Activation, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Coloured Brake Calipers, Day Time Running Lights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Paint - Metallic, Sports Suspension, Sports Body Kit, Xenon Headlamps, Push button start, Headlamp Power Wash

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311887
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19216 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Jaguar Houghton-le-Spring
DH44NJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed