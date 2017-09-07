BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 4dr DCT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19216 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Monte Carlo Blue
Satellite Navigation, Head Up Display, Electric Memory Seats, Front Park Aid, Rear View Camera, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Electric Sun Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Service Package Inclusive, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Electric Tailgate, Keyless Start, MP3 Connectivity, Multi function steering wheel, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Voice Activation, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Coloured Brake Calipers, Day Time Running Lights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Paint - Metallic, Sports Suspension, Sports Body Kit, Xenon Headlamps, Push button start, Headlamp Power Wash
Stratstone Jaguar Houghton-le-Spring
DH44NJ,
United Kingdom
