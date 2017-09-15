loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT Auto

£50,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 4dr DCT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14000 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

20'' light alloy wheels - M Double spoke style,Reversing camera,Surround camera system,Speed limit display,Loudspeaker system - Harman Kardon surround sound,Driver + front passenger electric lumbar support,M multi function front seats,Sun protection glass,M rear spoiler

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325906
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
Sytner High Wycombe BMW
High Wycombe, HP111EZ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

