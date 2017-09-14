loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT - 20IN ALLOYS - COMPETITION PACK - PRO NAV Auto

Compare this car
£35,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 4dr DCT - 20IN ALLOYS - COMPETITION PACK - PRO NAV Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37415 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Monte Carlo Blue Metallic BMW M5 Features Extended Merino Leather, Reversing Camera, 20in 343M Style Wheels, Competition package, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, Adaptive Drive, Head-Up Display, Xenon Headlights, M Sport braking system, Variable Damper Control, BMW Loudspeaker System, Heated Seats, Ambient interior lighting, Memory Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, BMW Full Black Panel Display, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sens

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37415 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
Email Dealer >>

Imperial Car Supermarkets Swanwick
Southampton, SO317FL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed