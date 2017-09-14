BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT - 20IN ALLOYS - COMPETITION PACK - PRO NAV Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: M5 4dr DCT - 20IN ALLOYS - COMPETITION PACK - PRO NAV Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37415 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Blue
This Monte Carlo Blue Metallic BMW M5 Features Extended Merino Leather, Reversing Camera, 20in 343M Style Wheels, Competition package, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, Adaptive Drive, Head-Up Display, Xenon Headlights, M Sport braking system, Variable Damper Control, BMW Loudspeaker System, Heated Seats, Ambient interior lighting, Memory Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, BMW Full Black Panel Display, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sens
Imperial Car Supermarkets Swanwick
Southampton, SO317FL, Hampshire
United Kingdom
