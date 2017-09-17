Used condition, Franchise approved,
Adaptive headlights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Body coloured side sills, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Electric + heated aspheric door mirrors, Electric folding and auto dimming door mirrors, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Fogging sensor for front windscreen, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washer jets, Heated door mirrors, Heated windscreen washer jets, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M side gills with M5 logo, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Shark fin roof aerial, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, Xenon headlights + auto headlight adjust, 12V power point front, 12V socket in rear centre console, 4 Zone automatic air conditioning, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Door sill finishers with illuminated M designation, Electric adjustable steering column, Front cupholders x 2, Front footwell lights, Front sliding armrest with two storage compartments, Front/rear courtesy lights with soft on/off dimming, Front/rear reading lights, Full black panel display, Heated front seats, Illuminated glovebox with lock, Isofix rear child seat preparation, M leather multifunction steering wheel, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear headrests, Securing rings in luggage compartment, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
