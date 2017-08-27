loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5

£35,990
Variant name:M5 ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 M5 BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,Navigation system-BMW Professional,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Split-folding rear seats,M rear spoiler,20 inch M Double-spoke 343M alloy whee,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Through load,Variable damper control (VDC),Extended Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    308281
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    KP64VJD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    35436 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.4
Clifton Parc ,Bedford ,Caxton Road
MK41 0GL,
United Kingdom

