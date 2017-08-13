Used condition, Franchise approved,
Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Body coloured side sills, Chrome kidney grille with chrome fronted double black vertical slats, Electric folding and heated door mirrors, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Fogging sensor for front windscreen, Four chrome exhaust tailpipes, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washer jets, Heated windscreen washer jets, High beam assistant, M rear spoiler, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Shark fin roof aerial, Xenon headlights + auto headlight adjust, 12V power point front, 12V socket in rear centre console, 2 rear cupholders, 4 Zone automatic air conditioning, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Door sills with M logo, Electric adjustable steering column, Front cupholders x 2, Front footwell lights, Front/rear centre armrests with storage, Front/rear courtesy lights with soft on/off dimming, Front/rear reading lights, Full black panel display, Gearshift paddles, Glovebox, Heated front seats, Isofix rear child seat preparation, M Sport multifunction leather steering wheel, Rear headrests, Securing rings in luggage compartment, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Silverlink Business Park, Kittiwake Close
Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
