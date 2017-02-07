Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 V8 DCT Finished in BMW Individual frozen matt bronze metallic with full extended Individual Amaro Merino leather interior
OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR
20” M double spoke alloy wheels
BMW free maintenance pack
M multi-function front seats
Individual paint finish
Individual leather
M rear spoiler
Sun protection glass
Reversing assist camera
Harman Kardon loud speaker system
Lumbar support for front seats
Online entertainment
Power operated boot
Surround view camera system with side view
Internet
Speed limit display
Individual Piano black interior trim
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric tilt and slide sunroof
Professional satellite navigation
USB audio interface
Bluetooth phone preparation
Heated seats
Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights
Digital 4 zone climate control
Head up display
BMW online and assist
DAB radio
Front and rear park distance control
BMW connected drive
Voice control
Cruise control
Electric auto dimming exterior mirrors
Keyless ignition
This unique 552 BHP 4.4 V8 Twin Turbo M5 F10 is presented in exceptional condition and has covered 4000 miles. Car has had the all-important running in check and benefits from BMW's free servicing pack until May 2021. Balance of BMW’s manufacturer unlimited mileage warranty until May 2019.
