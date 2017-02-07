car description

Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 V8 DCT Finished in BMW Individual frozen matt bronze metallic with full extended Individual Amaro Merino leather interior



OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR



20” M double spoke alloy wheels

BMW free maintenance pack

M multi-function front seats

Individual paint finish

Individual leather

M rear spoiler

Sun protection glass

Reversing assist camera

Harman Kardon loud speaker system

Lumbar support for front seats

Online entertainment

Power operated boot

Surround view camera system with side view

Internet

Speed limit display

Individual Piano black interior trim



STANDARD FEATURES



Electric tilt and slide sunroof

Professional satellite navigation

USB audio interface

Bluetooth phone preparation

Heated seats

Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights

Digital 4 zone climate control

Head up display

BMW online and assist

DAB radio

Front and rear park distance control

BMW connected drive

Voice control

Cruise control

Electric auto dimming exterior mirrors

Keyless ignition



This unique 552 BHP 4.4 V8 Twin Turbo M5 F10 is presented in exceptional condition and has covered 4000 miles. Car has had the all-important running in check and benefits from BMW's free servicing pack until May 2021. Balance of BMW’s manufacturer unlimited mileage warranty until May 2019.