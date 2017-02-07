loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5

£53,495
car description

Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 V8 DCT Finished in BMW Individual frozen matt bronze metallic with full extended Individual Amaro Merino leather interior

OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR

20” M double spoke alloy wheels
BMW free maintenance pack
M multi-function front seats
Individual paint finish
Individual leather
M rear spoiler
Sun protection glass
Reversing assist camera
Harman Kardon loud speaker system
Lumbar support for front seats
Online entertainment
Power operated boot
Surround view camera system with side view
Internet
Speed limit display
Individual Piano black interior trim

STANDARD FEATURES

Electric tilt and slide sunroof
Professional satellite navigation
USB audio interface
Bluetooth phone preparation
Heated seats
Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights
Digital 4 zone climate control
Head up display
BMW online and assist
DAB radio
Front and rear park distance control
BMW connected drive
Voice control
Cruise control
Electric auto dimming exterior mirrors
Keyless ignition

This unique 552 BHP 4.4 V8 Twin Turbo M5 F10 is presented in exceptional condition and has covered 4000 miles. Car has had the all-important running in check and benefits from BMW's free servicing pack until May 2021. Balance of BMW’s manufacturer unlimited mileage warranty until May 2019.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235397
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Bronze
  • Registration no.
    NX16YWY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.4
Alexander House,Boroughbridge,Barr Lane Ind Estate
YO51 9LS,
United Kingdom

