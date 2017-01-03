Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 M5 BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT
Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Extended BMW online information,M Multi-function front seats,Split-folding rear seats,M rear spoiler,20 inch M Double-spoke style 343M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,BMW Assist,BMW TeleServices,Climate Comfort windscreen,Comfort seats,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,DSP hi-fi professional loudspeaker system,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionali,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Head up display,Headlight power wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Powered bootlid operation.,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Soft close doors,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB interface,Variable damper control (VDC),Voice control system,Xenon headlights,Merino Leather interior
London Road,Salisbury,
SP1 3YU,
United Kingdom
BMW’s M division has been responsible for some of the marques most memor...
Classic Car Auctions’ next big sale on June 6 is set to feature a number...