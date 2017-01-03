loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M5

Compare this car
£35,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 M5 BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Extended BMW online information,M Multi-function front seats,Split-folding rear seats,M rear spoiler,20 inch M Double-spoke style 343M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,BMW Assist,BMW TeleServices,Climate Comfort windscreen,Comfort seats,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,DSP hi-fi professional loudspeaker system,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionali,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Head up display,Headlight power wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Powered bootlid operation.,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Soft close doors,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB interface,Variable damper control (VDC),Voice control system,Xenon headlights,Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224796
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    LB12AUJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    11056 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2012
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.4
Email Dealer >>

London Road,Salisbury,
SP1 3YU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed