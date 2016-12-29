loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M5

Compare this car
£38,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:M5 ,Derivative:M5 ,Variant: 4.4 M5 BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Electric glass sunroof,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,M rear spoiler,20 inch M Double-spoke style 343M black alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,BMW Advanced loudspeaker system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive Services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Head up display,Headlight wash,High beam assistant,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Sun protection glass,Variable damper control (VDC),Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223906
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    FV14NNC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23609 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.4
Email Dealer >>

Clifton Parc ,Bedford ,Caxton Road
MK41 0GL,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed