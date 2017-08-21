Accessories

BMW M5

Year: 1988

VIN#wbsdc930xj2791614

Engine#60174151 1423

195.000 km

06/1988

210 kW (286 HP)

Manual

Speeds : 5

Cc: 3600 cm³

6 cyl

Colour: Black

The car is matching numbers.

The car is in 2016 rebuilt with Original pieces

So everything is done on the car motor, boite, exterior and interior is all new

Theres 100% no rust on the car

Theres no problems or work to do of the car

On the motor and transmission is a year warranty and i have the documents

