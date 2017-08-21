loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5

€16,500 (£15,064.50)
Accessories

BMW M5
Year: 1988
VIN#wbsdc930xj2791614
Engine#60174151 1423
195.000 km
06/1988
210 kW (286 HP)
Manual
Speeds : 5
Cc: 3600 cm³
6 cyl
Colour: Black
The car is matching numbers.
The car is in 2016 rebuilt with Original pieces
So everything is done on the car motor, boite, exterior and interior is all new
Theres 100% no rust on the car
Theres no problems or work to do of the car
On the motor and transmission is a year warranty and i have the documents

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305929
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1988
  • Mileage
    195000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 1988
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.6
Brummen, Brummen

Evo
