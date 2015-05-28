car description

BMW M5 E39 2002 29.000kms as new In condition as new, this BMW M5 (E39). New delivered on 30-10.2002 in Germany in the fabulous colour combination Carbonschwarz Metallic (416) with black leather sport seats. The car has driven only 29.000kms and of course is this shown by the history of the car and the superb unique condiiton. The car also has a manual gearbox and the original M5 wheels. So a very unique car and a sound investment too. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.