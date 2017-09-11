loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5 4.4 M5 Auto

£74,950
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: 4.4 M5 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1583 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Individual Paint Custom

Metallic Individual Paint Custom, Upgrades - Competition Package, BMW Individual Paintwork 2, BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, B&O Advanced Audio System, Adaptive LED Headlights, Sun Protection Glass, Comfort Access with Smart-Opener, Bootlid Operation, Powered, Reversing Assist Camera, Last serviced at 1,200 miles, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Sunroof, Heated seats, Split rear seat, 20? Alloy wheels, Bluetooth handsfree system, Comfort seats, DAB, Damper control, DCT gearbox, Electric folding mirrors, Park distance control, Rear view camera, sDrive, Through load, Individual Leather interior. 5 seats, 74,950 Gross VAT Qualifying

  • Ad ID
    319672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1583 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

