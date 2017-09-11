BMW M5 4.4 M5 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: 4.4 M5 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30921 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: BLUE
Four-zone automatic air conditioning, Navigation system-BMW Professional, Electric glass sunroof, BMW Online services, Headlight wash, M Multi-function front seats, Split-folding rear seats, M rear spoiler, 20 inch M Double-spoke 343M alloy whee, Active Pedestrian Safety, Active Security package, Adaptive headlights, Ambient lighting, Anthracite headlining, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, BMW Apps interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access, Comfort seats, Concierge Service, ConnectedDrive services, DAB digital radio, Damper control, Driver and front passenger lumbar support, Driving assistant, Dynamic Safety, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Head up display, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Lane change warning system, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, sDrive, Smokers package, Through load, Variable damper control (VDC), Xenon headlights, Extended Merino Leather interior,BMW M5 M5 4dr DCT
Dick Lovett BMW Hungerford
Hungerford, RG170EL, Berkshire
United Kingdom
