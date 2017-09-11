loading Loading please wait....
BMW M5 4.4 M5 Auto

£44,980
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M5 Trim: 4.4 M5 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14128 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Monte Carlo Blue Metallic

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,Navigation system-BMW Professional,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Split-folding rear seats,M rear spoiler,Heated steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 601M wheels],Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Competition package,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Damper control,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,sDrive,Through load,Variable damper control (VDC),Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318341
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14128 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
Stephen James Bromley BMW
Bromley, BR12NE, Kent
United Kingdom

