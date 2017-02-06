car description

BMW E61 M5 with BMW Warranty A fully-loaded E61 M5 with just over 53,000 miles on the clock and just 2 owners from new. 1 of only 222 right hand drive models ever made, this is a chance to own an incredibly rare BMW. The paint is in fantastic condition to match the rest of the gleaming Silverstone Blue coachwork. The E61 M5 is fitted with the 5.0, S85 V10 powerplant, twinned with a 7-speed sequential M gearbox that was designed specifically to go with it. Rated at 507 hp (DIN) / 500 hp (SAE) @ 7,750 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque @ 6,100 rpm this powerhouse pulls with some serious muscle, with the added fun of the center console “Power” button offering the driver 3 modes: P400 limits engine power to 400hp with standard throttle response; P500 unleashes the full effect of that impressive V10 with quickened throttle response; while P500 sport increases that throttle response even further for the bravest amongst us. The E61 is also fitted with the Launch Control function that can be activated giving maximum traction for the best possible standing start. Despite all this, the E61 M5 is also a seriously practical car, not least of all because of the impressive specification on this particu