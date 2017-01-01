loading Loading please wait....
2016 BMW M5 Competition Edition

VAT Qualifying, 20" Light M Double Spoke Alloys, Competition Package (BMW M Sports Steering Settings, BMW M Sports Suspension Setting, BMW M Sports Exhaust System With Black Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes, Increased Engine Output To 600hp/700Nm), BMW M Performance Parts (Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser), Carbon Fibre BMW M Performance Interior Trim, Black BMW M Performance Kidney Grill, Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, BMW Head-Up Display, Bluetooth, Navigation, Side Grill With M5 Competition Detailing, Full Black Merino Leather with White Stitching With M5 Stitched On Headrests, M Sport Multi-Function Seats, Front/Rear Heated Seats, M Double Clutch Transmission With Drive Logic, Driving Assist, Reversing Camera, Powered Boot lid System, Adaptive LED Headlights, Speed Limit Display, Comfort Access, Loading System, Floor Matts With White Leather Piping, Rear Sun Blinds, Sun Protected Glass. UK Supplied, 1 Owner From New, 1 Of 200, Exceptional Example!

romans international 2016 bmw m5 competition edition black 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon heated-seats leather sat-nav vat-qualifying white-leather german rwd m-power 5-series hands-free white-interior fast 2wd light-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224508
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M5
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

