BMW M4 M4 Semi Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 Semi Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 9932 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

2 Year JCT600 Extended Warranty, M Double Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic 2,645, Head-up display 825, Convertible Comfort package 695, Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon 675, Comfort Access system 495, Reversing Assist camera 330, Speed limit display 220, Split-folding rear seat 170, Internet 95, Satellite navigation system with colour 8.8 inch display 3D and voice and traffic information, 80.00 gigabyte internal Memory /HD, Alloy & leather multi-function steering wheel with tilt adjustment and telescopic adjustment, Automatic air conditioning with two climate control zones, Bi-Xenon low beam Bi-Xenon high beam headlights, Bluetooth includes phone connection and music streaming, Centre armrest between front seats, Cruise control, Day time running lights, Driver and passenger sports seat: heated-electrically adjustable, Front and rear radar-type parking distance sensors, 19 inch alloy rims, Hill holder, Isofix, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Speed limiter, Sports suspension, Tinted glass, Vehicle start button, Automatic smart card/key includes keyless start and seat settings, Connections for USB (front) and auxiliary audio devices (front)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415970
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    9932 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
