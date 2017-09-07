loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 M4 DTM Champion Edition 2dr DCT Auto

Compare this car
£135,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 DTM Champion Edition 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2131 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

1 of 200 production cars worldwide,500 PS (493 Bhp) / 600 Nm Engine Torque,190 Mph Top Speed,0-62 in 3.8 seconds,Carbon Fibre Interior Package,M Carbon ceramic brakes,M Double Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic,Adaptive LED Headlights,Navigation system - BMW Professional Multimedia,M Head-up Display

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313961
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2131 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed