BMW M4 M4 Coupe Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 Coupe Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 20710 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: YELLOW

Austin Yellow metallic, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome, Carbon Fibre interior trim, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive LED Headlights, M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Black Full Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite. 4 seats, Over 90 Approved Used BMW's in Stock, see website for details, 38,995

  • Ad ID
    402657
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    20710 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Snows BMW Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO35FF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

