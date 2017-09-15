BMW M4 M4 Coupe Competition Package Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 Coupe Competition Package Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 20099 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLUE
Yas Marina Blue metallic, Balance of BMW 5 years/50,000 miles service plan! Over 6,200 wo, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Sun protection glass, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, 20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, 48,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
