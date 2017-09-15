BMW M4 M4 Convertible Competition Package Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 Convertible Competition Package Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 99 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Metallic Silverstone II, Over 7,400 worth of factory fitted options on this car, Upgrades - BMW M Carbon Interior Package, 20'' M Star-spoke style 666M Black forged, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Reversing Assist camera, Wind deflector, Air Collar, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Extended storage, Surround-view, Headlight wash, Apple CarPlay preparation, BMW M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package. 4 seats, 56,999
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
