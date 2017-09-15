BMW M4 M4 Convertible Competition Package Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 Convertible Competition Package Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 10850 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BEIGE
Metallic Champagne Quartz, Balance of BMW 5 years/50,000 miles service plan, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Wind deflector, Air Collar, Online Entertainment, BMW M Head-up Display, Silverstone Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, 20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, 51,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
