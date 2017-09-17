loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 M4 3.0 DCT Convertible CERAMIC BRAKES, A Huge Specification Please Read Ou

Compare this car
£45,993
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 3.0 DCT Convertible CERAMIC BRAKES, A Huge Specification Please Read Ou Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 22170 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Just arrived in stock we have a superb BMW M4 3.0 DCT Convertible. Offered in Sapphire Black metallic with Sakir Orange leather this car benefits from a host of desirable factory options including the first M4 we have ever seen with CERAMIC BRAKES a factory option 6250, M Double clutch transmission with drive logic 2645, Heads up display 825, Convertible comfort package, Heated steering wheel, Air collar, Wind deflector 695, BMW loudspeaker system 430, Adaptive head lights 360, Online entertainment 325, Aluminium blade 300, Speed limit display 220, Split folding rear seat 170, Extended storage 155, Front armrest with sliding function 140, Internet 95, Over 12500 of factory ordered optional extras transform the desirability and total cost new of Circa 72500. Incredible car.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329978
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22170 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Email Dealer >>

Furness Park Motor Group
Barrow-in-Furness, LA139AE, Cumbria
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed