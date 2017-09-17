BMW M4 M4 3.0 DCT Convertible CERAMIC BRAKES, A Huge Specification Please Read Ou

Accessories

Just arrived in stock we have a superb BMW M4 3.0 DCT Convertible. Offered in Sapphire Black metallic with Sakir Orange leather this car benefits from a host of desirable factory options including the first M4 we have ever seen with CERAMIC BRAKES a factory option 6250, M Double clutch transmission with drive logic 2645, Heads up display 825, Convertible comfort package, Heated steering wheel, Air collar, Wind deflector 695, BMW loudspeaker system 430, Adaptive head lights 360, Online entertainment 325, Aluminium blade 300, Speed limit display 220, Split folding rear seat 170, Extended storage 155, Front armrest with sliding function 140, Internet 95, Over 12500 of factory ordered optional extras transform the desirability and total cost new of Circa 72500. Incredible car.