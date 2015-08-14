BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT - REVERSE CAM - ADAPTIVE XENONS - AIRSCARF Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT - REVERSE CAM - ADAPTIVE XENONS - AIRSCARF Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13272 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: White
This Mineral White BMW M4 Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, Head-Up Display, Reversing Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, AirScarf, Wind Deflector, Paddle Shift, Traffic Sign Recognition, Heated Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, M Sport braking system, Wifi, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Heated Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Seats, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, USB Audio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Music Collection, DAB, CD Player, DVD Player, High Beam
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Aug 14, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016