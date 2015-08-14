loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT - REVERSE CAM - ADAPTIVE XENONS - AIRSCARF Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT - REVERSE CAM - ADAPTIVE XENONS - AIRSCARF Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13272 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: White

This Mineral White BMW M4 Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, Head-Up Display, Reversing Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, AirScarf, Wind Deflector, Paddle Shift, Traffic Sign Recognition, Heated Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, M Sport braking system, Wifi, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Heated Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Seats, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, USB Audio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Music Collection, DAB, CD Player, DVD Player, High Beam

  • Ad ID
    411911
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13272 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
