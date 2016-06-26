BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT

Accessories

** AUSTIN YELLOW WITH MERINO BLACK LEATHER, ** 1 OWNER, MASSIVE SPEC INCLUDING M PERFORMANCE KIT, HARMAN KARDON AND HEADS UP ** HD IMAGES, SERVICE HISTORY LISTINGS, FINANCE QUOTES AND SECURE ONLINE FINANCE APPLICATION AVAILABLE VIA OUR WEBSITE ** ** 3 YEARS SERVICE PACK REMAINING ** BMW WARRANTY UNTIL 25/06/2019 **Steel City are genuinely excited to offer for sale this amazing looking, 1 Owner from new UK car supplied new by BMW UK on 26/06/2016 that comes with full BMW service history and has the biggest spec available on the market today.Coming in arguably the best colour combination and with the M Performance kit this car is a real head turner and the next owner will be very pleased with this car.SPECIFICATION: Optional Extras:, BMW M PERFORMANCE KIT, BLACK EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 19" M DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOYS, REVERSING CAMERA, PRIVACY GLASS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR PACK, SPEED LIMITER, BMW PRO NAVIGATION, BLACK M4 BADGE PACK, CARBON FIBRE DIFFUSER, BLACK GLOSS SPLITTER, REAR CARBON SPLITTER, BLACK GLOSS SIDE SKIRTS, CARBON FIBRE FRONT SKIRT FILMS, CARBON FIBRE REAR SPOILER, BLACK GRILL, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, CONCIERGE SERVICE, BMW INDIVIDUAL PAINT OF M PERFORMANCE KIT BLACK GLOSS, As well as the standard spec of:, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, DAB/CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO XENON LIGHTS, AUTO WIPERS, MULTI FUCNTION STEERING WHEEL, F1 PADDLE SHIFT, KEYLESS GO, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, CUP HOLDERS, ISOFIX, ELECTRIC AND MEMORY SEATS, AND MUCH MOREThis car is in fantastic condition inside and out and needs to be seen to really be appreciated.This car is 100% HPI clear.Please call to make an appointment to view the car in our indoor showroom.PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED