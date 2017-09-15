BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT [Competition Pack] Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT [Competition Pack] Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6669 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Mineral Grey metallic
20` Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Suspension, Seven-speed Double Clutch Gearbox, Navigation System - BMW Professional, Enhanced Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot Preparation, Heated front seats, Dual zone climate control, Day running lights, Driver + passenger electric lumbar support, DAB Digital Radio, Concierge Service, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Competition Pack, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Cruise Control, Exhaust tailpipes in high gloss black, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, LED tail lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Door sill finishers, BMW TeleServices, Real Time Traffic Information, BMW Online Services, Park Distance Control, Headlight Wash, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Exterior mirrors - electrically folding with anti-dazzle, Follow me home headlights, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss black kidney grille, High gloss black M side strakes, Electrically adjustable front seats - driver seat with memory, Front and rear door armrests, Front door storage bins with bottle holder, Front interior light, Front sliding armrest, Height adjustable front headrests, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake grip, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Toolkit located in luggage compartment
JCT600 BMW
BD48RU,
United Kingdom
