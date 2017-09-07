BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT (Competition Pack) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT (Competition Pack) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Sakhir Orange II Metallic
BMW M4 Coupe Finished in Sakhir Orange II Metallic Specification Includes AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Heated seats,Rear view camera,DCT gearbox,DAB,19 Alloy wheels,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,Bluetooth handsfree system,sDrive
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
A new track-focused BMW M4 GTS concept car has been revealed ahead of it...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...