BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT (Competition Pack) Auto

£54,990
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT (Competition Pack) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Sakhir Orange II Metallic

BMW M4 Coupe Finished in Sakhir Orange II Metallic Specification Includes AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Heated seats,Rear view camera,DCT gearbox,DAB,19 Alloy wheels,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,Bluetooth handsfree system,sDrive

  • Ad ID
    312158
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

