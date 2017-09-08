BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15613 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Austin Yellow metallic
Satellite Navigation, Black Leather, 19" Alloys, Reversing Assist Camera, Sun Protection Glass, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Electric Windows, Heated Front Seats, Headlamp Wash, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
